salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,540,700.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,700.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $1,424,900.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $1,445,700.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,585,300.00.

CRM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,597,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

