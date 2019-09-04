Safe Haven (SHA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $148,957.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $148,957.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

