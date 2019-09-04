Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,127 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Guidewire Software worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $1,930,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $69,941.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,289.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,748 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. 6,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,648. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.67, a P/E/G ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $109.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

