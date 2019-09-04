Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 124,414 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $931,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 332.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares in the company, valued at $42,080,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $6,756,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $52.38. 13,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,224. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

