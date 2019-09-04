Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 43,423 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,419.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,182.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 809,795 shares of company stock worth $89,718,300. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

