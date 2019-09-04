Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 6.27% of Vectrus worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vectrus by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Vectrus by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,335. Vectrus Inc has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

