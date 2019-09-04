Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.31 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 47,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 221,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

