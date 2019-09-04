Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 121.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 127.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.97. 2,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.48.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

