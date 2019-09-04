Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,639,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. 7,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,181. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

