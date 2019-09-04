Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.29

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.29 and traded as high as $20.04. Russel Metals shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 90,550 shares traded.

RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,423.68. Also, Director James Francis Dinning bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,851.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,510.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

