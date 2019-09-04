Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €59.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of Daimler stock traded up €0.95 ($1.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.97 ($51.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

