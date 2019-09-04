Roland L. Williams Sells 16,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $514,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,321.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ABTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. 43,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 527.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

