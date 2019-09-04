Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $185.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.48, with a volume of 2464910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.88.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

In other news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,047,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,191,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,472 shares of company stock valued at $58,395,482. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

