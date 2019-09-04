Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,933,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.41. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

