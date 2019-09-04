Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,233 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Fortive by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,702,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fortive by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,613,000 after buying an additional 257,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fortive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. 3,207,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.68.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

