Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,906 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centurylink by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centurylink by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,125 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,360 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,865,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 337,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,138,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.