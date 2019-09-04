Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,046 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 675.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. 10,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.