Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $717,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 81,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,650. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.