Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $809,000 Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 616,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SBS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 24,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

