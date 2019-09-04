Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 297,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,118. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.