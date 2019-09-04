Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.91

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.91 and last traded at C$52.78, with a volume of 3579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.76.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.