Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,525.69 ($59.14).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78).

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 78.50 ($1.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,207.50 ($54.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,304.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,488.31. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

