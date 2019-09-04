Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $5.96. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 2,779 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.16 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 287.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

