RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Acquires 15,000 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,418,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,956,746.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Grain Co Continental purchased 4,066 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,734.24.

On Friday, August 23rd, Grain Co Continental purchased 17,535 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $47,169.15.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Grain Co Continental purchased 6,706 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,770.90.

On Friday, August 16th, Grain Co Continental purchased 200 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $498.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Grain Co Continental purchased 13,900 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,001.00.

RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,804. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Continental Grain Co. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

