Reviewing GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) & WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY)

GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) and WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GRUPO CARSO S A/S and WHITE ENERGY CO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO CARSO S A/S $5.11 billion 1.26 $469.33 million N/A N/A WHITE ENERGY CO/S $630,000.00 86.66 -$8.53 million N/A N/A

GRUPO CARSO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than WHITE ENERGY CO/S.

Risk and Volatility

GRUPO CARSO S A/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WHITE ENERGY CO/S has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GRUPO CARSO S A/S and WHITE ENERGY CO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO CARSO S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A WHITE ENERGY CO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO CARSO S A/S and WHITE ENERGY CO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO CARSO S A/S 9.94% 11.04% 7.44% WHITE ENERGY CO/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

GRUPO CARSO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. WHITE ENERGY CO/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GRUPO CARSO S A/S beats WHITE ENERGY CO/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRUPO CARSO S A/S

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors. The company operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, and Infrastructure and Construction divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumer division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, and electronic and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, and Saks Fifth Avenue brand names. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and optic fiber for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel pipes; transformers; and alternative energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitocom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brand names. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants and infrastructure in general; oil rigs and equipment for the chemical and oil industry; and oil and geothermic well drilling, and drilling services. It also constructs shopping centers, industrial plants, office buildings, and housings; and installations for telecommunications, gas pipelines, and water pipes under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC, Constructions, and Urvitec brand names. The company serves customers in Mexico; North America; Central, South America, and the Caribbean; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About WHITE ENERGY CO/S

White Energy Company Limited engages in coal technology and exploration businesses in Australia, Indonesia, China, Singapore, South Africa, Mauritius, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company holds license for the Binderless Coal Briquetting technology, which processes poor quality coal into a higher quality product. It also explores iron oxide-copper-gold-uranium styles of mineralization in tenements near Cooper Pedy, South Australia. White Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

