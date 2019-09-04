Reviewing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and First Bancorp (NYSE:FNLC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $446.71 million 1.65 $45.47 million $0.49 29.55 First Bancorp $83.14 million 3.29 $23.54 million N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banc of California and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banc of California pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 10.28% 7.94% 0.57% First Bancorp 27.91% 12.77% 1.26%

Summary

Banc of California beats First Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

