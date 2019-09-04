Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits Market Cap of $9.80 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Kucoin. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $75,580.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.04413825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, CoinZest and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.