Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PVH (PVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2019 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2019 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $82.00 to $73.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – PVH was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – PVH was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $115.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $119.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – PVH was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We also continue to believe the company can deliver gross margin improvement in FY19 with CK op. margins up as well. At 7x our FY20E EPS, we see value in PVH and remain BUY-rated; our PT is $100 (10x our FY20E EPS vs. a low- teens average for our Branded Apparel group). In 2Q, total revenue came in at +1.3% YoY to $2.36bn (vs. our -1.1% est). While trends in Europe remain strong, we note more challenging trends in China (including the impact of protests in Hong Kong, which is ~1% of total revenue) impacting PVH’s business in 1H19. the company called out weak traffic trends and generally less-healthy inventory levels vs. at the time of the 1Q call a few months ago.””

8/21/2019 – PVH was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – PVH was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

PVH traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $157.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,399.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 242,241 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

