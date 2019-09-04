Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, GOPAX, Ethfinex and Huobi Global. Request has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $87,251.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.04430174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, DDEX, Mercatox, Coineal, COSS, CoinExchange, Huobi Global, Binance, Bancor Network, WazirX, IDEX, KuCoin, Radar Relay, Koinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.