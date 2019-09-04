Request Network (REQ) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Request Network has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Koinex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00206077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.01265197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00085785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, COSS, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, WazirX, IDEX, Koinex, DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bancor Network, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

