Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,806 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,716 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 177,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

