Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10,585.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 962,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 265,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 276,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,561. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

