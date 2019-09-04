Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $68,973,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $33,016,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 98.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,808,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after purchasing an additional 881,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $59,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $971,704 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Citigroup decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

