Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after acquiring an additional 552,118 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. 201,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,549,713. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

