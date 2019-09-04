Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3,571.4% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,211,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 1,390,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.