Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,374 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. 104,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

