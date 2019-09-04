Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 30.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

