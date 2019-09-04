Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/4/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Wynn Resorts is now covered by analysts at Standpoint Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $142.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wynn Resorts was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.