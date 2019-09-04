Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) in the last few weeks:

8/30/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

8/30/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

8/21/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was given a new $177.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/8/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/31/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ALXN stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 218,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,229. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

