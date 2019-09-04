Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $187.64. 309,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,651. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.41 and a 200-day moving average of $191.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

