Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after buying an additional 1,734,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after buying an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,445,000 after buying an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $395,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $210.47. 445,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

