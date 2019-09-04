Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,255,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 524,499 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. 1,564,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,744. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

