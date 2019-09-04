Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,927. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

