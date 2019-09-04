Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.91 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 56.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 663.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 31,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,833.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $602,811.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,650,027.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,446 shares of company stock valued at $10,854,194. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

