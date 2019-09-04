Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.50 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,036.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,408,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 1,787,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,554 shares of company stock valued at $939,834. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

