Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 495 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,542. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

