Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 33,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.