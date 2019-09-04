Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Shares Up 36.4%

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) shares were up 36.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 172,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 36,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

About Raise Production (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

