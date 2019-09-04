Raffles Associates LP Purchases 58,900 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Columbia Financial comprises about 1.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Columbia Financial worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Henry Kuiken purchased 6,742 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,646.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $36,475.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,242 shares of company stock valued at $150,772. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLBK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 13,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,563. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

