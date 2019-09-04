Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.26. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 44,768 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $98.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

